Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 217,786 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 93.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,402 shares of the company's stock after selling 217,786 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,448,978 shares of the company's stock worth $1,852,650,000 after purchasing an additional 31,364 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,294,665 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,808,143,000 after purchasing an additional 284,352 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,092,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,462,778,000 after purchasing an additional 475,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,823,631 shares of the company's stock worth $811,089,000 after buying an additional 55,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $803,047,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company's stock.

Hilton Worldwide News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Hilton Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised outlook and World Cup demand: Hilton increased its full-year outlook as it anticipates additional demand from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The company expects 2026 comparable revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth of 3% to 3.5%, supporting the bullish investment case. Hilton Raises Full Year Outlook As World Cup Demand Enters View

Hilton increased its full-year outlook as it anticipates additional demand from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The company expects 2026 comparable revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth of 3% to 3.5%, supporting the bullish investment case. Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat and shareholder returns: Hilton reported adjusted earnings of $2.29 per share, ahead of the $2.27 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 6.5% year over year. Management is targeting approximately $3.5 billion in 2026 shareholder returns, including dividends and share repurchases. Hilton expects RevPAR growth and shareholder returns

Hilton reported adjusted earnings of $2.29 per share, ahead of the $2.27 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 6.5% year over year. Management is targeting approximately $3.5 billion in 2026 shareholder returns, including dividends and share repurchases. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $382 from $379 and maintained an Overweight rating. Goldman Sachs also reaffirmed its Buy rating, adding to recent bullish calls from Barclays and Baird, which lifted their targets to $368 and $360, respectively. Goldman Sachs reaffirms Buy rating

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $382 from $379 and maintained an Overweight rating. Goldman Sachs also reaffirmed its Buy rating, adding to recent bullish calls from Barclays and Baird, which lifted their targets to $368 and $360, respectively. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary on Hilton and other consumer-cyclical companies highlights the sector’s outlook but does not indicate a material change to Hilton’s fundamentals. Analysts offer insights on Hilton

Analyst commentary on Hilton and other consumer-cyclical companies highlights the sector’s outlook but does not indicate a material change to Hilton’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Bernstein maintained a Hold rating, reflecting valuation concerns and a more cautious view despite Hilton’s earnings performance and improved outlook. Bernstein maintains Hold rating

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $353.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of HLT stock opened at $321.88 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $334.16 and its 200 day moving average is $319.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.54 and a 12 month high of $358.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.02. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Hilton Worldwide's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.280-2.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.890-9.010 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's payout ratio is 8.81%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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