Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 335,800 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,022 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after selling 335,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $36,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,366 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,227,516 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $507,241,000 after purchasing an additional 398,250 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,898.2% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 31,511 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 29,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts: Sign Up

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 3.6%

NXPI stock opened at $315.88 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $273.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.45. The company has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.55. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $183.00 and a 12 month high of $339.95.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $1,070,921.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,187.67. The trade was a 45.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $474,700. This represents a 72.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,498. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $295.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NXPI

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NXP Semiconductors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NXP Semiconductors wasn't on the list.

While NXP Semiconductors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here