Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 371,594 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771,449 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 371,594 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.14% of EOG Resources worth $81,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at $13,234,924.40. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded EOG Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded EOG Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:EOG opened at $136.42 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.59 and a twelve month high of $151.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.99. The company has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The business's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio is 40.16%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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