Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 400,000 Shares of Birkenstock Holding PLC $BIRK

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK - Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.38% of Birkenstock worth $25,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Birkenstock by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,820 shares of the company's stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Birkenstock by 53.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Birkenstock by 61.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 27.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,074,283 shares of the company's stock worth $49,256,000 after acquiring an additional 233,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIRK. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Birkenstock from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Birkenstock from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Birkenstock from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $53.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Birkenstock

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mehdi Nico Bouyakhf sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,355,155.50. This trade represents a 49.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Birkenstock Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:BIRK opened at $40.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average of $40.27. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a 52 week low of $31.12 and a 52 week high of $53.53.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.12). Birkenstock had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 16.26%.The firm had revenue of $714.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Birkenstock's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Birkenstock has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.400 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Birkenstock Holding PLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

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