Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 55,056 Shares of Blue Bird Corporation $BLBD

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD - Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,398 shares of the company's stock after selling 55,056 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.23% of Blue Bird worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLBD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Blue Bird by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 775 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 222.7% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 10,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 709 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company's stock.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

Blue Bird stock opened at $74.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Blue Bird Corporation has a 12-month low of $42.95 and a 12-month high of $83.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $352.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $335.23 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Corporation will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Blue Bird from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded Blue Bird from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.17.

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About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation NASDAQ: BLBD is a leading manufacturer of buses and mass transportation vehicles headquartered in Fort Valley, Georgia. The company's core business encompasses the design, engineering, and production of school buses and activity buses, with a product lineup that includes conventional (Type C) models, transit-style (Type D) models and specialty configurations for special-needs and activity transport. In recent years, Blue Bird has expanded its offerings to include zero-emission electric school buses, reflecting its commitment to advanced propulsion technologies and environmental sustainability.

Established in 1927, Blue Bird has built a legacy of safety and reliability in student transportation.

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