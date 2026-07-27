Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 93,039 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,926 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 93,039 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $26,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $978,558,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 586.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,147,835 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $452,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251,755 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,666,777 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,227,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,686 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5,826.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,545,049 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $199,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 45,389.7% in the first quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 2,032,478 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $159,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,010 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $92.40 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $93.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Argus set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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