Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 96,997 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. $CNO

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO - Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,823 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 96,997 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.36% of CNO Financial Group worth $13,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,025 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 22,749 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,381 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3,633.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 70,490 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 68,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $61,282,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Evercore set a $48.00 price target on CNO Financial Group and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.50.

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Insider Activity

In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 86,048 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $4,429,751.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 174,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,971,110.72. This represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 5,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 79,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,550. This trade represents a 6.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 95,106 shares of company stock valued at $4,879,343 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.44% of the company's stock.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 0.2%

CNO stock opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $54.09. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $45.33.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CNO Financial Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group is an Indiana‐based holding company that offers a range of insurance and retirement solutions through its operating subsidiaries. Its primary business activities include life insurance, annuities, and supplemental health insurance products designed to help individuals plan for retirement and manage health‐related expenses. The company serves middle‐income Americans, with particular emphasis on senior customers seeking guaranteed coverage and reliable income streams.

Originally founded as Conseco in 1979, the company underwent a financial restructuring and rebranded as CNO Financial Group in 2010.

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