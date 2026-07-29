Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $9.14 Million Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 123,600 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $9,143,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,452 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $8,898,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,095,285 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $81,030,000 after acquiring an additional 270,816 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,857 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 56,293 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company's stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.6%

QSR opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $61.33 and a one year high of $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock's fifty day moving average is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average is $73.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 9.96%.The company's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Restaurant Brands International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QSR. Scotiabank raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $85.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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