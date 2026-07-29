Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in The Western Union Company $WU

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,340,000 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $11,698,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.43% of Western Union as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 606.7% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,265 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 1,546.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,331 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Western Union by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,341 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in Western Union in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Western Union from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $8.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Western Union

Western Union Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.4%. Western Union's payout ratio is 69.12%.

Insider Activity at Western Union

In other news, insider Benjamin Carlton Adams sold 19,924 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $183,898.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 234,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,179.47. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Union

Western Union Company NYSE: WU is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. The company enables individuals and businesses to send and receive money through a variety of channels, including its vast agent network, online platforms, and mobile applications. Core services include person-to-person money transfers, business-to-business cross-border payments, bill payment services and prepaid card programs.

Through its digital offerings, Western Union provides customers with the ability to initiate transfers via its website and mobile app, as well as track transactions in real time.

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