Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Position in AdvanSix $ASIX

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX - Free Report) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,872 shares of the company's stock after selling 53,839 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.21% of AdvanSix worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 27,537.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,385 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASIX shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AdvanSix from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AdvanSix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised AdvanSix to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $22.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on AdvanSix

AdvanSix Price Performance

ASIX opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $541.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 1.30. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $26.73.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). AdvanSix had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $404.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $364.90 million. Research analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. AdvanSix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.97%.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix, Inc NYSE: ASIX is an integrated chemical manufacturer specializing in the production of nylon 6 intermediates and related co‐products. Established as a publicly traded spin‐off from Honeywell Specialty Chemicals in June 2016, the company is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

The company’s principal product is caprolactam, the key building block for nylon 6 resin, used in fibers and engineering plastics across industries. In addition to caprolactam and nylon 6 resin, AdvanSix produces ammonium sulfate fertilizer and industrial chemicals such as phenol and acetone.

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