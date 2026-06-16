Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR is Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC's 9th Largest Position

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR - Free Report) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,374,243 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 546,494 shares during the period. Healthcare Realty Trust comprises about 5.2% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $23,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,959 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 55,786 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,337 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 253,503 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.75.

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Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The company's 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $275.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $283.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Healthcare Realty Trust's payout ratio is currently -165.52%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust NYSE: HR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company's portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company's properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

See Also

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