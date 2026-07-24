Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR Shares Acquired by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR - Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,085 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 74,097 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HR. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,389,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 233.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,700,760 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $138,845,000 after buying an additional 5,393,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $62,154,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,810,000. Finally, Rush Island Management LP grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 14,260,152 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $226,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,491 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, CAO Amanda L. Callaway sold 25,767 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $524,873.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 109,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,239,762.98. The trade was a 18.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HR

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 0.98. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $21.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $275.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.01 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 17.34%.Healthcare Realty Trust's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Healthcare Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -165.52%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust NYSE: HR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company's portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company's properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

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