HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY Shares Bought by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,216 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.20% of HealthEquity worth $15,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,926,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 272,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,784,000 after purchasing an additional 145,151 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,621 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 80,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 30,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,205,000 after purchasing an additional 124,283 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HQY. Wall Street Zen upgraded HealthEquity from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded HealthEquity from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $110.00 price target on HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.57.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 3,142 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $298,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,735. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 7,500 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 91,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,202,690. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,081 shares of company stock worth $1,193,000. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

HealthEquity Trading Up 1.6%

HQY stock opened at $89.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.76 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.21. The business's 50-day moving average is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average is $86.03.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 17.25%.The company had revenue of $354.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $352.02 million. HealthEquity's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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