HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850,411 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 30,178 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.01% of HealthEquity worth $71,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in HealthEquity by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the company's stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 3,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HealthEquity stock opened at $100.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.74 and a 200-day moving average of $85.12. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.76 and a 52-week high of $105.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.21.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. HealthEquity had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $354.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.02 million. The business's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $298,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,735. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 2,439 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $219,510.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,970. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,280 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded HealthEquity from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $111.00 price target on HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on HQY

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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