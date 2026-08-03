Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC Stock Position Lessened by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 94.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,671 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 745,065 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOC. WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $21.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $752.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.Healthpeak Properties's revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Healthpeak Properties's payout ratio is currently 381.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,520.20. This represents a 59.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOC

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

See Also

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