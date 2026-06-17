Heard Capital LLC Buys 3,770 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Heard Capital LLC increased its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,250 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Qualcomm accounts for 0.1% of Heard Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Heard Capital LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Qualcomm by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $3,928,958 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Melius Research set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $184.29.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

QCOM opened at $214.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $259.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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