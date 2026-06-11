Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 11,089 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 11,089 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for approximately 1.0% of Heartland Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $19,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX opened at $148.14 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $150.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $127.59 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's payout ratio is currently 106.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $183.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDX

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,913 shares of company stock valued at $426,806 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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