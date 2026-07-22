Heartland Bank & Trust Co Purchases 2,331 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.2% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co's holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fullerton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fullerton Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% during the first quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 5,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% during the first quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total transaction of $728,368.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,326 shares in the company, valued at $12,072,413.88. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total transaction of $598,923.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,514,884.36. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

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Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $386.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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