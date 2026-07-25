Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. Has $10.09 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,100 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 10.6% of Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $26,298,044.10. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $395.00 price objective (down from $445.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $419.86.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $319.74 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $362.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.82 and a fifty-two week high of $408.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $6.22. The business had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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