Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR $MOMO Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOMO - Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,631,176 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 574,042 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.52% of Hello Group worth $9,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 696.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hello Group in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Hello Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company's stock.

Hello Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16. Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $8.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Hello Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Hello Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hello Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $10.00 price target on shares of Hello Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hello Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.05.

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Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc NASDAQ: MOMO is a China-based technology company specializing in mobile social networking and interactive entertainment. Its flagship product, the Momo app, offers location-based social discovery services that enable users to find and connect with new friends based on shared interests and geographic proximity. The platform integrates instant messaging, group chat, and content-sharing features, while also providing premium subscriptions and in-app purchases such as virtual gifts and sticker packs.

In addition to Momo, Hello Group's portfolio includes Tantan, a dating-focused social app designed to help users build meaningful relationships through profile matching and interest-driven swiping.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOMO - Free Report).

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