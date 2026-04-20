Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,956,600 Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,956,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,533,000. Peloton Interactive accounts for 1.1% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 1.19% of Peloton Interactive at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company's stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 146,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $647,582.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 154,497 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $681,331.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 100,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at $442,186.29. The trade was a 60.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 934,313 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,085 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTON. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America set a $9.00 price target on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Peloton Interactive from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $5.10 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -39.23, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.37.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.04 million. The company's revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company's core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Peloton Interactive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Peloton Interactive wasn't on the list.

While Peloton Interactive currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here