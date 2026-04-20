Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 10,650 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,150 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 10,650 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, American Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and raised its $340 price target, signaling strong analyst conviction that IBM's AI/hybrid-cloud strategy can drive upside. Read More.

Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and raised its $340 price target, signaling strong analyst conviction that IBM's AI/hybrid-cloud strategy can drive upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush/Dan Ives and other analysts are bullish on enterprise AI adoption — Ives specifically sees ~35% upside as customers move from AI pilots to large-scale deployments, supporting near-term revenue/earnings growth expectations. Read More.

Wedbush/Dan Ives and other analysts are bullish on enterprise AI adoption — Ives specifically sees ~35% upside as customers move from AI pilots to large-scale deployments, supporting near-term revenue/earnings growth expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts broadly expect IBM to beat Q1 estimates; consensus previews highlight AI, hybrid cloud, automation and cybersecurity strength as the drivers to watch in the April 22 report. Read More.

Analysts broadly expect IBM to beat Q1 estimates; consensus previews highlight AI, hybrid cloud, automation and cybersecurity strength as the drivers to watch in the April 22 report. Read More. Positive Sentiment: IBM expanded the Illinois Discovery Accelerator with U. of Illinois to develop quantum-centric supercomputing (AI + quantum + HPC), reinforcing IBM’s positioning in next-gen computing that could open new enterprise contracts. Read More.

IBM expanded the Illinois Discovery Accelerator with U. of Illinois to develop quantum-centric supercomputing (AI + quantum + HPC), reinforcing IBM’s positioning in next-gen computing that could open new enterprise contracts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Real-world quantum/AI deployments in healthcare (Q4Bio finalists, partnerships like GNQ Insilico) showcase early commercial traction for IBM Quantum and healthcare-focused AI services — potential long-term revenue lift if deployments scale. Read More.

Real-world quantum/AI deployments in healthcare (Q4Bio finalists, partnerships like GNQ Insilico) showcase early commercial traction for IBM Quantum and healthcare-focused AI services — potential long-term revenue lift if deployments scale. Read More. Positive Sentiment: IBM rolled out new cybersecurity tools aimed at AI-powered attacks, addressing a fast-growing enterprise need and reinforcing cross-selling opportunities into existing clients. Read More.

IBM rolled out new cybersecurity tools aimed at AI-powered attacks, addressing a fast-growing enterprise need and reinforcing cross-selling opportunities into existing clients. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other previews note IBM's strategic moves (Confluent acquisition, AI partnerships) but warn premium valuation and slipping EPS estimates are headwinds to consider — mixed implications for risk/return. Read More.

Zacks and other previews note IBM's strategic moves (Confluent acquisition, AI partnerships) but warn premium valuation and slipping EPS estimates are headwinds to consider — mixed implications for risk/return. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Brand commentary (e.g., PYMNTS piece on legacy purchasing behavior) is informational about buyer psychology rather than an immediate stock catalyst. Read More.

Brand commentary (e.g., PYMNTS piece on legacy purchasing behavior) is informational about buyer psychology rather than an immediate stock catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The DOJ brought a novel false-claims action tied to diversity practices — an emerging legal/regulatory risk that could create reputational and financial uncertainty if it escalates. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus set a $360.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen cut International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $301.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.0%

IBM opened at $253.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $220.72 and a 12 month high of $324.90. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $249.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The firm's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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