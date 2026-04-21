Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,000 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.'s holdings in McDonald's were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 6,502 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 143,492 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $43,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,533,015 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $465,868,000 after acquiring an additional 37,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Argus upgraded McDonald's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald's from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded McDonald's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald's from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald's presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $1,553,052.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,052,200. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total value of $2,066,731.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $763,567.39. This trade represents a 73.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,657 shares of company stock worth $23,723,307. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Stock Down 1.4%

McDonald's stock opened at $306.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.53. The stock's 50 day moving average is $319.24 and its 200 day moving average is $311.95. McDonald's Corporation has a twelve month low of $283.47 and a twelve month high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

McDonald's News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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