Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $17.38 Million Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 699,774 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 51,218 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp's holdings in AT&T were worth $17,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 36,790 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,847 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,869 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.23. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

AT&T News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T announced a $19 billion California fiber and wireless expansion through 2030, a major infrastructure commitment that could support future growth and network quality.

AT&T announced a $19 billion California fiber and wireless expansion through 2030, a major infrastructure commitment that could support future growth and network quality. Positive Sentiment: The company launched Build-A-Plan, a flexible wireless package that could help AT&T attract budget-conscious customers and reduce churn.

The company launched Build-A-Plan, a flexible wireless package that could help AT&T attract budget-conscious customers and reduce churn. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T sued California to end its obligation to offer traditional copper phone service to new customers, a move that may help modernization but could draw regulatory pushback.

AT&T sued California to end its obligation to offer traditional copper phone service to new customers, a move that may help modernization but could draw regulatory pushback. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media commentary remained mixed, including cautionary remarks from Jim Cramer, but these views are not tied to a major change in fundamentals.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Arete Research raised shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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