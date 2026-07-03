Heritage Investors Management Corp Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 84.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,513 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 31,884 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp's holdings in Netflix were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. This represents a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $77.65 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.86 and a 52-week high of $130.23. The stock has a market cap of $326.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The business's 50 day moving average is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average is $88.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Citic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.26.

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Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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