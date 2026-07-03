Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 3,684 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,137 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up 2.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.08% of Marriott International worth $72,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company's stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Haven Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Haven Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the company's stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 2,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Marriott International Stock Up 1.3%

MAR stock opened at $372.95 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.76 and a twelve month high of $410.98. The company has a market cap of $98.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $373.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $412.00 price objective on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International to $446.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $384.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott International

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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