Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 6,709 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,492 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,709 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up 1.4% of Heritage Investors Management Corp's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp's holdings in RTX were worth $45,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. TSG Advice Partners LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 2.2% during the first quarter. TSG Advice Partners LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 7.3% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJMK Ventures LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. EJMK Ventures LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company's stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $198.88 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $180.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $142.98 and a 52-week high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. RTX's payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. UBS Group decreased their price objective on RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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