Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Shares Acquired by Stance Capital LLC

Stance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 2,563.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,977 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 54,838 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC's holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 215,593 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 41,896 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 217,200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 144,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 337,691 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 126,938 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,058,714 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,156,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 264,432 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $6,658,397.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,837,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,263,944.22. The trade was a 12.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 34,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $852,745.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $426,385.08. The trade was a 66.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 702,402 shares of company stock worth $18,440,171. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $47.44 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm's revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $39.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $69.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.65.

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About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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