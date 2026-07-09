Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Shares Bought by Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,165 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 142,750 shares during the quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $13,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 152,123 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.9% during the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562,053 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $13,382,000 after acquiring an additional 198,043 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $44.65 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.49. The company has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm's revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $3,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,687,329 shares in the company, valued at $44,714,218.50. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 17,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $475,517.97. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 310,102 shares of company stock worth $9,013,662 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $33.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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