Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,816 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,298 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $43.63 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The firm's revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HPE

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 18,785 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $911,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $188,626.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at $233,323.80. The trade was a 44.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 310,102 shares of company stock valued at $9,013,662. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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