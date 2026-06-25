Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,363 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 32,149 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $10,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,751,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,537,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,900,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,969,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $144,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 17,001 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $475,517.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $188,626.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $233,323.80. This trade represents a 44.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 310,102 shares of company stock valued at $9,013,662 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.5%

HPE opened at $48.69 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.Hewlett Packard Enterprise's revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $69.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.65.

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Key Stories Impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Here are the key news stories impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise this week:

Positive Sentiment: HPE is being positioned as a key player on the networking side of agentic AI, with new coverage emphasizing its AI infrastructure and self-driving network expansion. HPE Focuses On The Network Side Of Agentic AI

HPE is being positioned as a key player on the networking side of agentic AI, with new coverage emphasizing its AI infrastructure and self-driving network expansion. Positive Sentiment: Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced an expansion of self-driving networks, reinforcing the company’s push into automation and AI-enabled enterprise networking. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Announces Expansion of Self-Driving Networks

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced an expansion of self-driving networks, reinforcing the company’s push into automation and AI-enabled enterprise networking. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and strategy coverage continues to frame HPE as a high-growth, reasonably valued AI infrastructure stock, with several pieces pointing to attractive PEG metrics and EPS upside. Buy 4 High-Growth GARP Stocks Trading at Attractive PEG

Analyst and strategy coverage continues to frame HPE as a high-growth, reasonably valued AI infrastructure stock, with several pieces pointing to attractive PEG metrics and EPS upside. Positive Sentiment: HPE’s recent earnings beat and raised FY2026 guidance continue to support the bullish narrative, while Wall Street has lifted price targets and multiple firms now rate the stock a Buy or better.

HPE’s recent earnings beat and raised FY2026 guidance continue to support the bullish narrative, while Wall Street has lifted price targets and multiple firms now rate the stock a Buy or better. Negative Sentiment: A recent insider sale by SVP Kirt Karros may create some short-term caution, although the transaction was made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan and does not necessarily indicate weaker fundamentals. Hewlett Packard Enterprise NYSE: HPE SVP Sells $911,072.50 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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