Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,473 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 432,825 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,058,714 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,156,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,719 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $901,751,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,869,143 shares of the technology company's stock worth $835,626,000 after purchasing an additional 431,728 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $433,537,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,193,841 shares of the technology company's stock worth $316,916,000 after buying an additional 49,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 5.4%

NYSE:HPE opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is 53.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Zacks Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.31.

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Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $188,626.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,018 shares in the company, valued at $233,323.80. This represents a 44.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,808,425.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 204,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,144,667.54. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 118,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

Further Reading

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