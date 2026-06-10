Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Stock Holdings Reduced by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,802 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 25,376 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.'s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 215,593 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 41,896 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,770,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 217,200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 144,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 337,691 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,111,000 after buying an additional 126,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,058,714 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,156,870,000 after buying an additional 1,917,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

Get HPE alerts: Sign Up

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $32.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HPE

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 264,432 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $6,658,397.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,837,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,263,944.22. The trade was a 12.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 112,652 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $2,826,438.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,417,434.46. This represents a 66.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 702,402 shares of company stock worth $18,440,171 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hewlett Packard Enterprise, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hewlett Packard Enterprise wasn't on the list.

While Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here