HF Advisory Group LLC Buys 5,231 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 73.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,345 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 74,617 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $10,977,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Capital Management LLC NC grew its position in Oracle by 14.8% in the first quarter. Piedmont Capital Management LLC NC now owns 4,352 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 6.5% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 4.2% during the first quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

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Oracle Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $148.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.53 and a 200 day moving average of $175.69. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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