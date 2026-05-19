HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 19,627 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 931,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $419,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synergy Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 111,669 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $50,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Gambit Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, Yanni & Associates Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $776,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 83,213 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price target on Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $395.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $409.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company's 50-day moving average is $386.50 and its 200-day moving average is $417.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 376.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.79. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.21 and a 1 year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla raised Model Y prices in the U.S. for the first time since 2024, which could signal improving pricing power and help support margins if demand holds up. Article Title

Tesla raised Model Y prices in the U.S. for the first time since 2024, which could signal improving pricing power and help support margins if demand holds up. Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk continues to promote Tesla’s autonomy push, saying unsupervised self-driving and robotaxi service could become more widespread later this year, reinforcing the long-term bull case tied to software and AI. Article Title

Elon Musk continues to promote Tesla’s autonomy push, saying unsupervised self-driving and robotaxi service could become more widespread later this year, reinforcing the long-term bull case tied to software and AI. Positive Sentiment: XPeng’s robotaxi launch was viewed by some analysts as indirect validation of Tesla’s self-driving strategy, keeping attention on Tesla’s lead in autonomous vehicle development. Article Title

XPeng’s robotaxi launch was viewed by some analysts as indirect validation of Tesla’s self-driving strategy, keeping attention on Tesla’s lead in autonomous vehicle development. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla’s $250 million battery expansion in Germany supports its European growth strategy, but the added capital spending also raises the bar for near-term payoff. Article Title

Tesla’s $250 million battery expansion in Germany supports its European growth strategy, but the added capital spending also raises the bar for near-term payoff. Negative Sentiment: A court setback for Musk’s OpenAI-related lawsuit adds another headline risk around the CEO’s broader distraction and litigation overhang. Article Title

A court setback for Musk’s OpenAI-related lawsuit adds another headline risk around the CEO’s broader distraction and litigation overhang. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports said Tesla stock weakened after the Model Y price hike and a separate lawsuit over Full Self-Driving promises succeeded, suggesting investors remain skeptical of Tesla’s near-term fundamentals and autonomy claims. Article Title

Multiple reports said Tesla stock weakened after the Model Y price hike and a separate lawsuit over Full Self-Driving promises succeeded, suggesting investors remain skeptical of Tesla’s near-term fundamentals and autonomy claims. Negative Sentiment: Several articles pointed to mounting scrutiny over robotaxi safety, reported crashes, and growing legal/regulatory pressure, which could weigh on confidence in Tesla’s autonomy timeline. Article Title

Several articles pointed to mounting scrutiny over robotaxi safety, reported crashes, and growing legal/regulatory pressure, which could weigh on confidence in Tesla’s autonomy timeline. Negative Sentiment: Hedge fund filings showed notable reductions in Tesla holdings by some managers, and one report warned that a potential SpaceX IPO could pull retail attention and capital away from TSLA. Article Title

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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