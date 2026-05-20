HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 973,696 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 34,549 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $156,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2,280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PM

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of PM stock opened at $191.47 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $167.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.30. The company has a market cap of $298.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.37. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.11 and a 12-month high of $193.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

See Also

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