HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 10,623 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,750 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,623 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $138,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company's stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company's stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company's stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $284.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.36. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $228.01 and a 1-year high of $348.48. The company's 50-day moving average is $295.74 and its 200 day moving average is $305.50.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $365.00 price objective on GE Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group began coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Finally, President Capital lowered their price target on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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