HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 33,796 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,305 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 33,796 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Texas Instruments worth $144,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $302.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.51. The company has a market capitalization of $275.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $310.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 97.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,528,982.66. The trade was a 19.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at $13,143,898.47. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays set a $175.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $263.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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