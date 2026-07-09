Hikari Power Ltd Decreases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Hikari Power Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 93.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 93,070 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. KGI Securities downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $85.70 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average is $84.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $72.78 and a 12-month high of $97.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $262.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) to $102 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside.

Bank of America raised its price target on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) to $102 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: UBS also maintained a buy rating and lifted its target to $104, reinforcing the bullish analyst backdrop for WFC.

UBS also maintained a buy rating and lifted its target to $104, reinforcing the bullish analyst backdrop for WFC. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo is expected to report second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 14, and preview notes suggest investors are focused on net interest margin trends and possible earnings strength.

Wells Fargo is expected to report second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 14, and preview notes suggest investors are focused on net interest margin trends and possible earnings strength. Positive Sentiment: Broader enthusiasm for financial stocks ahead of Q2 results is supporting the group, with analysts pointing to strong trading and fee income trends across large banks.

Broader enthusiasm for financial stocks ahead of Q2 results is supporting the group, with analysts pointing to strong trading and fee income trends across large banks. Neutral Sentiment: Raymond James initiated coverage of Wells Fargo with a market perform rating, which adds a more cautious voice but does not materially change the overall positive analyst tone.

Raymond James initiated coverage of Wells Fargo with a market perform rating, which adds a more cautious voice but does not materially change the overall positive analyst tone. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo’s recent bond issuance activity and valuation discussions suggest investors are also weighing capital-market activity and fair-value arguments, but these items are not as immediate a catalyst as earnings.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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