Hikari Tsushin Inc. Acquires 122,744 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Hikari Tsushin Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 295.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,238 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 122,744 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.3% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hikari Tsushin Inc.'s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $81.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.38 and a 52 week high of $168.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The business's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Zoetis's payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.76 per share, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. The trade was a 13.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Bisaro bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. The trade was a 7.73% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Zoetis

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, the Schall Law Firm, DJS Law Group, and others, urged investors to join or lead a class action against Zoetis, keeping litigation risk in focus and potentially weighing on sentiment. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, the Schall Law Firm, DJS Law Group, and others, urged investors to join or lead a class action against Zoetis, keeping litigation risk in focus and potentially weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege Zoetis misled investors about weakening veterinarian adoption and prescription trends, which could raise concerns about the company’s underlying growth outlook and create overhang on the stock. Article Title

The lawsuits allege Zoetis misled investors about weakening veterinarian adoption and prescription trends, which could raise concerns about the company’s underlying growth outlook and create overhang on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm and others reminded shareholders that July 27, 2026 is the lead-plaintiff deadline, but these notices are procedural and do not change Zoetis’ fundamentals by themselves. Article Title

Rosen Law Firm and others reminded shareholders that July 27, 2026 is the lead-plaintiff deadline, but these notices are procedural and do not change Zoetis’ fundamentals by themselves. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America Securities reportedly maintained a “Hold” rating on Zoetis, which suggests Wall Street remains cautious but not overtly bearish. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $133.92.

Read Our Latest Report on ZTS

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Further Reading

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