Hillman Co. Invests $24.68 Million in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Hillman Co. bought a new stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 101,738 shares of the railroad operator's stock, valued at approximately $24,684,000. Union Pacific accounts for 9.6% of Hillman Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Cambient Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1,581.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,000 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $54,838,000 after acquiring an additional 218,200 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $4,746,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 54,635 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,449,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,605,079.52. The trade was a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $289.00 price objective (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $274.00 price objective (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $307.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Union Pacific from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $283.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $272.89 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $210.84 and a twelve month high of $279.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.21. The company has a market capitalization of $162.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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