Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 14,826 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,012 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 14,826 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co's holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 164.6% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 66.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 431.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 404 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company's stock.

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Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.52. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.12 and a one year high of $108.29.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $92.00 price target (down from $98.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 2,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $250,849.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,803.84. This trade represents a 20.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

See Also

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