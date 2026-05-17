Hills Bank & Trust Co Trims Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,936 shares of the cable giant's stock after selling 46,258 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co's holdings in Comcast were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts: Sign Up

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.74. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $36.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.42 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Comcast's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Comcast from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comcast to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Comcast from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Trending Headlines about Comcast

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Comcast, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Comcast wasn't on the list.

While Comcast currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here