Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. $RAMP

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP - Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,750 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,080 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of LiveRamp worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,922 shares of the company's stock worth $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 20,946 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1,972.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,477 shares of the company's stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 32,887 shares of the company's stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 769.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Morgan Stanley set a $38.50 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lowered LiveRamp from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Evercore initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded LiveRamp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $38.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered LiveRamp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RAMP

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. LiveRamp had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $206.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. LiveRamp's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a leading provider of data connectivity and identity resolution services for marketers, publishers and platforms. The company's core technology enables organizations to link disparate data sources—such as CRM systems, web engagements and offline transaction records—into a single, privacy-safe view of individual consumers. By standardizing and anonymizing identifiers, LiveRamp's platform facilitates targeted media activation, measurement and analytics across digital, mobile, addressable TV and offline channels.

The company offers a suite of products designed to support every stage of the data lifecycle.

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