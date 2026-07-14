Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Aris Mining Co. $ARIS

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARIS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,039,776 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,302,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Aris Mining at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARIS. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the fourth quarter worth $12,864,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Aris Mining during the third quarter valued at $10,038,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aris Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $2,489,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Aris Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $4,885,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aris Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $6,319,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aris Mining alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Aris Mining from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Aris Mining from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARIS

Aris Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARIS opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of -0.22. Aris Mining Co. has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Aris Mining had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $372.48 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Aris Mining Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corp, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing a diversified portfolio of precious metal and lithium assets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARMN, the company pursues a disciplined strategy of resource definition and project development to deliver value for its shareholders.

The firm’s principal assets include several high-grade gold projects across multiple continents and a strategic lithium property in the United States.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aris Mining, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aris Mining wasn't on the list.

While Aris Mining currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here