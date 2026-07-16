Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,600 The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in TJX Companies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.0% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 666 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $176.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on TJX

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:TJX opened at $151.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.84 and a one year high of $170.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $4,652,785.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 552,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,051,761. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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