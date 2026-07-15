Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in DXC Technology Company. $DXC

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC - Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 165,300 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.25% of DXC Technology worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get DXC Technology alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,102 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 13,258.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DXC Technology news, CEO Raul J. Fernandez bought 28,051 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $249,653.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 844,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,512,062.80. This represents a 3.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company's stock.

DXC Technology Stock Down 5.7%

DXC stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.58 and a beta of 0.82. DXC Technology Company. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $15.68.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 0.14%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology Company. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DXC. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DXC Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DXC Technology

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology, headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia, is a global leader in IT services and solutions. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, combining decades of experience in consulting, systems integration and managed services. Since its inception, DXC has focused on helping clients modernize IT environments and drive digital transformation across their organizations.

DXC Technology's core service offerings encompass cloud and platform services, applications and analytics, security, and workplace and mobility solutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DXC Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DXC Technology wasn't on the list.

While DXC Technology currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here