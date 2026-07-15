Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 89.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,694 shares of the CRM provider's stock after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,774 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,152 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of CRM stock opened at $167.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.32 and a fifty-two week high of $274.00. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $171.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.68. The stock has a market cap of $137.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

More Salesforce News

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Salesforce from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays raised shares of Salesforce from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Salesforce from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.42.

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Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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