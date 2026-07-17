Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.10 Million in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the company's stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company's stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,456 shares of the company's stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company's stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jacobs Solutions

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez acquired 253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,477.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,450.24. This represents a 2.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada bought 3,601 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at $37,076,842.95. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J opened at $132.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.68 and a twelve month high of $168.44. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $121.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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