Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $4.42 Million in Lsb Industries Inc. $LXU

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 296,380 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $4,416,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Lsb Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in shares of Lsb Industries by 581.8% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 342,894 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 292,599 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Lsb Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,694,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lsb Industries by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,601 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 187,108 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lsb Industries by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 205,236 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 154,150 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Lsb Industries by 825.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,639 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 148,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company's stock.

Get Lsb Industries alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Lsb Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lsb Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Lsb Industries in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $16.00 target price on Lsb Industries and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lsb Industries has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LXU

Insider Activity at Lsb Industries

In other Lsb Industries news, Director Lynn F. White sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $472,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 202,489 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,389,370.20. The trade was a 16.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristy Carver sold 9,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $118,278.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at $587,455.76. The trade was a 16.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Lsb Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LXU opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $804.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Lsb Industries Inc. has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $17.22.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.19 million. Lsb Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 8.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lsb Industries Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Lsb Industries Profile

LSB Industries, Inc NYSE: LXU is an Oklahoma City–based manufacturer of chemical products serving the agricultural, industrial and defense markets. The company operates primarily through two segments: Fertilizer Solutions and Commodities Solutions. Through its Fertilizer Solutions segment, LSB produces primary nitrogen products—including anhydrous ammonia and technical-grade ammonium nitrate—that are sold to fertilizer distributors and agricultural retailers across North America. Its Commodities Solutions segment manufactures and sells nitric acid, sodium nitrate and other nitrate-based compounds for industrial applications such as mining, water treatment and specialty chemical production, as well as defense-related formulations used in munitions and pyrotechnics.

Incorporated in 1969, LSB Industries has grown from a single production site to multiple manufacturing facilities strategically located in the central United States.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lsb Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lsb Industries wasn't on the list.

While Lsb Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here